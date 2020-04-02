Tesla's Model 3 helped anchor the best first quarter in the company's history: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc801c30e2101d5778ca9297d6e12257411% %MINIFYHTMLc801c30e2101d5778ca9297d6e12257412%

Tesla delivered 88,400 vehicles last quarter, marking the best "first quarter performance,quot; the company has had.

Tesla's Model 3 was once again the company's most popular vehicle, with annual deliveries increasing by almost 50%.

Deliveries of the S and X models, year after year, remained essentially unchanged.

Tesla announced today that it produced nearly 103,000 vehicles during the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, deliveries for the quarter totaled 88,400. Simply put, these numbers are remarkable, with Tesla noting that it represents the "best first-quarter performance,quot; in the company's history.

Looking at the breakdown of deliveries across the company's product line, it should come as no surprise that Model 3 accounted for the vast majority of deliveries throughout the quarter. Specifically, Model S and Model X deliveries were cumulatively recorded at 12,200 units, while Model 3 and Model Y deliveries were recorded at 76,200 units. And seeing that Model Y deliveries didn't even begin until two weeks ago, it's clear that Model 3 certainly anchored Tesla's performance in the last quarter.

To put Tesla's quarter in context, consider that the company during the same quarter of the previous year delivered 63,000 vehicles. That is an impressive profit of almost 15% year after year.

Incidentally, the sales of the Model S and Model X during the first quarter of 2019 reached 12,100. Indeed, sales of the Model S and Model X stagnated year after year. That said, it is very clear that the popularity of the Tesla Model 3 is what is taking the company to new heights of success and profitability. Year-over-year, Model 3 deliveries increased by almost 50% thanks to strong demand and the various improvements Tesla made to the Model 3 production line.

The Tesla press release says in part:

PALO ALTO, California, April 2, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – In the first quarter, we produced nearly 103,000 vehicles and delivered approximately 88,400 vehicles. This is our best performance in the first quarter. Model Y production started in January and deliveries started in March, significantly ahead of schedule. Furthermore, our Shanghai factory continued to reach record levels of production, despite significant setbacks. Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce first quarter earnings. Our delivery count should look a bit conservative as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all documentation is correct. Final numbers can vary up to 0.5% or more. Tesla's vehicle deliveries represent only a measure of the company's financial performance and should not be considered as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including cost of sales, currency movements and combination of directly leased vehicles.

As previously mentioned, Tesla notes that production at its Shanghai factory in China is going incredibly well. What remains to be seen, in the future, is how the coronavirus will affect Tesla's deliveries during the second quarter of the year.

Image Source: Ena / AP / REX / Shutterstock