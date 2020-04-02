Teresa Giudice says her father is struggling and asks fans for prayers

Teresa Giudice He took to Instagram on Thursday to ask fans to pray for his father. Giacinto Gorga.

"At this time of trial, I am kindly asking for additional prayers, good vibes, love … Please send my father's way." The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star wrote through the social network. "My father is fighting and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence and his strength. #ThePowerofPrayers."

He also shared a photo of his father celebrating his birthday along with Bravolebrity and his four daughters: Gia, Milania, Gabriella Y Audriana. Also, she played Céline Dionthe song "Because you loved me,quot; through their Instagram stories.

Teresa did not specify how her father is "fighting,quot;.

After sharing the news, the 47-year-old celebrity received several messages of support from her friends and co-stars.

"Send so many prayers and love,quot;, castmate Margaret Josephs wrote in the comments section.

"Prayers," he added. The Real Housewives of Orange County old student Vicki Gunvalson.

Teresa's ex, Joe GiudiceHe shared some kind words too.

"I love you all," he commented. "God help my father-in-law and my family. Prayers."