Teresa Giudice says her father is struggling and asks fans for prayers

Teresa Giudice He took to Instagram on Thursday to ask fans to pray for his father. Giacinto Gorga.
"At this time of trial, I am kindly asking for additional prayers, good vibes, love … Please send my father's way." The Real Housewives of New Jersey Star wrote through the social network. "My father is fighting and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence and his strength. #ThePowerofPrayers."
He also shared a photo of his father celebrating his birthday along with Bravolebrity and his four daughters: Gia, Milania, Gabriella Y Audriana. Also, she played Céline Dionthe song "Because you loved me,quot; through their Instagram stories.
Teresa did not specify how her father is "fighting,quot;.
After sharing the news, the 47-year-old celebrity received several messages of support from her friends and co-stars.
"Send so many prayers and love,quot;, castmate Margaret Josephs wrote in the comments section.
"Prayers," he added. The Real Housewives of Orange County old student Vicki Gunvalson.
Teresa's ex, Joe GiudiceHe shared some kind words too.
"I love you all," he commented. "God help my father-in-law and my family. Prayers."
The post came less than two weeks after Teresa's sister-in-law and co-star. Melissa Gorga he asked his followers for a "couple of additional prayers,quot; for Giacinto, whom he called "the best soul,quot;.
Fans have seen Giacinto experience challenges over the years. In November, for example, Teresa had to leave BravoCon early to take her father to the hospital.
"He has pneumonia,quot;, his brother, Joe Gorga, saying Page six at the time. "It's fine. It's not that bad, hopefully. It'll be fine. So let's see what happens."
Teresa also spoke about how her family cares for Giacinto during a 2018 interview with The daily dish.
"None of us can be sick near him because he catches him right away," he said at the time. "We always wash our hands constantly. Like when you have a baby and you make sure everything is clean, this is how you should be with him because he gets sick easily."
ME! The news reached Teresa's team but received no further details.
(E! And Bravo are part of NBCUniversal).
