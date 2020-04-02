Teresa Giudice asks fans for their thoughts and prayers as her father deals with health struggles

According to Teresa Giudice, the New Jersey Royal Housewives star, Giacinto Gorga, his father, is "fighting,quot;. People Magazine reported in an Instagram post of the reality star in which he asked for the thoughts and prayers of fans as his father struggles for a health crisis.

The 47-year-old reality star shared on the social media platform that he wanted his fans to send good wishes to help Giacinto get through a difficult time. the RHONJ Star claimed that she and her daughters needed him to live.

In addition to the heartfelt message, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum posted a photo of her father along with her daughters, including Audriana, Milania, Gabriella and Gia, who are 11, 15, 16 and 18 years old, respectively.

Online fans were eager to know if Gorga was dealing with the coronavirus, but Teresa never revealed what she was dealing with. Regardless, Giudice and her four daughters have been living in isolation like the rest of the United States population.

RHONJ Fans understand that Gorga's health has been in jeopardy for a long time, even earlier this year when Giudice had to leave BravoCon for her father. Teresa confirmed that she had to leave the event to take her father to the hospital.

In his Instagram story, Giudice said "I'm sorry,quot; and explained that he had to leave because his father was not feeling so well. About a month later, Teresa explained that Gorga was not doing well and that "her breathing was still bad."

As most know, this makes Giacinto particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus due to its effects on the respiratory system. Furthermore, it is not uncommon for patients infected with COVID-19 to contract pneumonia, which Gorga already had in November 2017.

As previously noted, Giudice never revealed whether his father was battling the coronavirus, however some other workers in the entertainment industry have died from it last week, including the Star Wars alum Andrew Jack, who also worked as a dialect trainer and actor.

Ad

Additionally, an audio technician working for NBC also passed away in March.



Post views:

4 4