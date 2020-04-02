Tennis may not return until 2021 due to coronavirus, says Wimbledon boss | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML4620a2252240dc24b00ad753de01452711% %MINIFYHTML4620a2252240dc24b00ad753de01452712%





Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II

Tennis may not return until 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the entire turf season and most of the clay court campaign, All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) chief executive said Thursday. ), Richard Lewis.

The outbreak has wreaked havoc on the world sports calendar and the Wimbledon Championships were canceled by AELTC on Wednesday for the first time since World War II.

Lewis, who will resign in July, said he expected the situation to stabilize in the coming months to allow the hard court season to begin before the US Open begins on August 24.

"The optimist in me, and often not an optimist, still hopes that the American hard court season will take place," Lewis said.

"You hope that things have calmed down a bit and that those big 1,000-point tournaments – Montreal, Toronto, Cincinnati – can happen in the run-up to the US Open. We all know that that's probably tenuous right now."

"I don't think it is unrealistic to say that there may not be more tennis this year. But hopefully the United States Open and Roland Garros can take place."

The French Open at Roland Garros was postponed to September

The French Open, which was originally to be played from May 24 to June 7, was postponed and controversially rescheduled by the French tennis federation from September 20 to October 20. 4- one week after the end of the US Open. USA

Top players, including eight-time champion Roger Federer and seven-time winner Serena Williams, expressed disappointment at not being able to play at Wimbledon this year.

The two 38-year-olds are nearing the end of their careers and Lewis hopes they will return to the All England Club in 2021.

"We'd love to see you both again," said Lewis. "It's something we hope for, and hope we enjoy even more, a glimmer of hope."