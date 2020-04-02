Tekashi69 under home confinement after release from prison

Instagram

The infamous rapper for his connection to a violent New York gang was released from jail after his lawyer appealed to judge that he was at risk of contracting coronavirus.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine He is out of prison after a New York judge granted his request to serve the remainder of his sentence under house confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Fefe" star, real name Daniel Hernández, received a 24-month sentence for gang-related activities in December 2019, but last month, March 2020, his lawyers appealed to Judge Paul Engelmayer for release from the Center Detention Plan as an asthma patient is at increased risk for health complications if he contracts COVID-19 while behind bars.

Judge Engelmayer initially denied the motion, claiming that he did not have the authority to release Tekashi, and instructed his legal representatives to broach the matter with Prison Office officials.

They rejected the request as well, insisting that they had no control over the privately run Queens Detention Center, and lead attorney Lance Lazarro returned the case to Judge Engelmayer and asked for help.

The Manhattan federal court judge relented and on Wednesday April 1, 2020 he explained his intention to let Tekashi return home, pending any objection from prosecutors, of which there was none.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post, Tekashi has been released from federal custody on the grounds of "compassionate release", and will spend the next four months in "house arrest", where he will have to use a GPS tracking device.

"The defendant must remain in his residence, except to seek any necessary medical treatment or visit his attorney, in each case with prior notice and approval from the Probation Department," Engelmayer wrote in his order.

Before the coronavirus chaos, Tekashi was expected to receive an early release from prison and return home in late July 2020.