Tekashi 6ix9ine released early from prison amid coronavirus concerns

Tekashi 6ix9ine He was released from prison several months earlier and placed under house arrest due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, E! The news has confirmed.

In December, the 23-year-old rapper and singer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two years behind bars, with credit for the 13 months he had already served, after pleading guilty in his federal criminal drug and weapons case. On Wednesday, a New York judge granted Tekashi's motion for a compassionate release. You will now be under home confinement. The judge considered that "extraordinary and convincing reasons,quot; justified a reduction of his sentence and that "it does not represent a danger to the community."

"I am very excited that the judge has given Danny the opportunity to serve his last four months in home confinement so that he can be reunited with his family and be safer than in jail due to the Covid-19 pandemic,quot; said the rapper's lawyer. Dawn Florio, he said to E! News.

"He is out and very happy to be released," said the rapper's other lawyer. Lance Lazzaro, he told NBC News.

The lawyer added that the rapper did not show any symptoms of coronavirus, and that he assumed he would receive proof "when available."

Originally, Tekashi was due to be officially released from prison in late July due to his good behavior. Lazzaro had recently written to the judge asking for the star's release before that, saying Tekashi suffers from asthma, a particularly dangerous condition for coronavirus patients, "he has been regularly hospitalized due to severe asthma attacks," he was hospitalized in October for bronchitis and sinusitis and also "has been complaining to prison officials this week for shortness of breath."