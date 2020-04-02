Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today for coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today after prosecutors agreed that the rapper could serve the remainder of his sentence at home under house arrest.

Judge Paul Englemeyer initially said that he lacked the legal authority to make such a decision, but his legal team after the judge told Tekashi's team to contact the Prisons Office directly, they told him that the judge could make the decision. decision.

"If the Court orders a compassionate release for him, that information will be provided to the US Marshals Service and GEO facilities for processing," they wrote.

The rapper reportedly has asthma, putting him at risk not only of contracting the virus, but also of dying.

Rolling Stone obtained a letter from the United States Attorney, which states: "The government does not oppose the defendant's motion for compassionate release," and Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, says he believes his client is now being prosecuted. will grant a release from the judge.

"I think the judge will, at some point, approve my compassionate release motion," Lazzaro said. "I don't want to put words in the judge's mouth."