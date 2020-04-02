Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today for coronavirus

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today after prosecutors agreed that the rapper could serve the remainder of his sentence at home under house arrest.

Judge Paul Englemeyer initially said that he lacked the legal authority to make such a decision, but his legal team after the judge told Tekashi's team to contact the Prisons Office directly, they told him that the judge could make the decision. decision.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here