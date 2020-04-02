Taraji P. Henson postpones wedding due to COVID-19

Taraji P. Henson has revealed that she is postponing her wedding plans after her uncle recently passed away, and believes that she possibly has a coronavirus.

The actress, who is engaged to NFL star Kelvin Hayden, sat down for a video interview with Access Hollywood.

"I am pausing because there is much to consider now. I think we have all changed after this: my grandmother who is 96 years old, her grandmother who is 86 years old, my mother who is now 70 years old, my uncles and aunts who are up there. And I just lost an uncle we think had crown complications, "he told the entertainment network. "It's a lot to think about and I just think … pause, stop and just think about this. We will change forever, humanity will change forever after this."

The wedding was initially scheduled for June, but Henson says: "It will probably be more like July. We have to see what it will be like at the other extreme."

You can watch the full interview below.