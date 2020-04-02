Tana Mongeau is candid about almost committing suicide with Xanax and more in a new video about her mental health!

YouTuber went to his channel to share a candid video in which he talked about his mental health and admitted that he had been dealing with depression! Tana Mongeau has definitely been through a lot in her social media career, including a big failed event, as well as a couple of breakups and more other controversial situations.

That said, it is no surprise that she has been deeply emotionally and mentally affected.

In fact, he decided to tell his subscribers that he was so bad at the end of last year that he had reached a point where he no longer cared if he lived or died.

So is! Tana spoke about her suicidal thoughts, sharing with the world that she almost killed herself using Xanax.

The YouTube video detailing all of this is titled: "Letting you know the truth about MTV, Depression + A Life Update."

As the title suggests, it delves into your mental health and tries to be honest about your life, including the fact that last year was the worst of all when it comes to your mental state.

Of course, on the outside, she looked happier and more successful than ever!

After all, she married the now-former Jake Paul and her online career really took off, her subscriber numbers skyrocketing!

But what she felt inside was a completely different story and Tana really wanted her fans to know it.

The purpose of the new video was also to explain how it was shown to her on her MTV reality show, MTV No Filter: Tana Mongeau.

Sure enough, he admitted to taking some troubling amounts of Xanax while filming that show.

I was definitely definitely getting enough where I was, I wasn't trying to kill myself, but I definitely didn't care if I died. I think by the end of 2019, he had hit me in every possible way, where he wasn't even a person. I wanted to die. I wanted to kill myself. I did not want to live. I knew that if I didn't change something, I was going to die. Whether it's from a drug overdose, total exhaustion, or letting my suicidal thoughts bring out the best in me. Or, if I didn't take care of my health to the point of no return. "



