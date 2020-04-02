Tamron Hall won the Internet with the sweetest video while making this big announcement with the help of baby Moses

Tamron Hall had great news to announce, his sweet and more than lovable co-host, who delighted fans for several weeks, decided it was time to retire.

Through social media, Tamron revealed that she would no longer have her show online. Tamron hosted the daily show with her son, Moisés.

Baby Moses, who turns a year later this month, has been working with his mother, but is now hanging up his reporter cap because the Tamron show will return to television. Baby Moses was happy to help his mother deliver the great news.

The Texan journalist said: “I hope you are well, #tamfam. Moses and Mama's #instagram live show ended due to my cohost retiring, but we have a special message about @tamronhallshow and a new #mamaandmoses collaboration on Friday. Stay safe. Stay strong."

She added: “Thank you for sharing Moses with us. It is a pleasure to see you. He brings happiness during this time. I'll watch both shows, I love you guys, stay safe❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 Blessed "This baby is so in love with his mom,quot;.

A fan told the TV presenter: "Yes, friend, tell everyone to see Mommy ❤️😂. I love it. I can't get enough of Moses, so cute, stay blessed Tamfam😍 Hello Moses with your cute being,quot;.

Another commenter explained, "I love you ❤️, Tamron, it's true, you are a beautiful woman. I hope to see you every day. I thank God, every day, we have someone who cares every day. They get up every time to make our challenging days shine so brightly during this season, where this will also happen.❤️❤️🔥🔥🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ”

This person shared: "I love, I love your show and you!" And that co-host is so handsome! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏On the West Coast, you are interrupted for the COVID 19 update! EVERY DAY!!!! 🤬 "

A fourth comment read: "Hi Tamon trying to watch your show on Instagram, iam in California, so you would be at 11: I am my time. He is so cute and a perfect partner in business." best of. Ose.Mosey said his foot is more interesting right now with his adorable little self .👶🏽💋💕 ♥ ️💕 ♥ ️💕 ♥ ️💕 ♥ ️ ”

A fifth message read: "Happy April, everyone and pls be safe, and we will get through this in time, positivo stay positive with prayers and faith as what we are doing in the routine."

