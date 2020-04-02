Tamar Braxton wishes her sister Traci Braxton a happy birthday and marks the event with this fun video!

Tamar Braxton is celebrating the birthday of her sister, Traci Braxton. To commemorate this anniversary, Tamar shared this really funny throwback video on his social media account that had fans in awe. Check out the message Tamar shared on her IG account below.

‘Traci should have hit me on the ass🤦🏽‍♀️ 😂😂😂You don't know you're the youngest until you're the youngest. Sorry for being an annoying little sister 😂😂🙄💔. Happy birthday ❤️🔥 I love you no matter what. Xo, "Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said, "This episode will always be a classic," and another follower posted this message: "But Tamar was dramatic throughout the scene and was very funny."

One commenter wrote: "I should have slapped you like Mom Evelyn told you,quot; when he said I died, I remember it very clearly. "

Another follower said, "This was so much fun, hahaha, I saw it about 2 weeks ago and I was getting really mad at you hahaha, chili, so glad that you're not so selfish anymore."

A fan posted the following message in the comments: ‘Lawd. I'm glad you finally see it … I see you. I just saw the first 2 seasons. But happy birthday Ray Tray girl. "

Someone else posted, "Happy Birthday Traci Dynamic Duo Traci & Tamar," and an Instagram installer said to Tamar, "You did some things wrong, okay. That mouth that mouth."

Another of Tamar's fans wrote: Chica Girl, I was just watching this today! Crying laughing. You were sooooo bad with her "

In other news, Tamar revealed how her "boring,quot; life on the couch changed since her son, Logan, aka Beans, started online school.

Ad

You should definitely check the message he shared on his social media account in which he tells fans that he wants to get back the boring life on the couch and promises never to complain again.



Post views:

0 0