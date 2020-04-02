T-Mobile US to Offer One Year of Free Quibi – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML4238f78f2abc56ddd90114ea95b8d40311% %MINIFYHTML4238f78f2abc56ddd90114ea95b8d40312%

T-Mobile US will give customers a full year of Quibi free when the streaming service launches on April 6, revealing the details of a distribution partnership between the operator and the streaming service.

"Now, T-Mobile customers receive Quibit with us!" T-Mobile said in an announcement, specifically subscribers to its Magenta family plans.

%MINIFYHTML4238f78f2abc56ddd90114ea95b8d40313% %MINIFYHTML4238f78f2abc56ddd90114ea95b8d40314%

Until April 3, she said, customers can get early access to three additional episodes of Quibi's new Jennifer Lopez series, A million thanks.

%MINIFYHTML4238f78f2abc56ddd90114ea95b8d40315% %MINIFYHTML4238f78f2abc56ddd90114ea95b8d40316%

"T-Mobile customers have always been at the forefront: They stream more data, they watch more mobile video, so when we first learned about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it!" said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "And since so many of us stay home now, Quibi has never been more needed. Enter the scene with an entirely different experience, made for mobile devices, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you've ever seen."

T-Mobile said customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included, along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans, or small business customers with up to 12 lines you can get a Quibi subscription (regularly $ 4.99) included in your plan at no additional cost. Customers can register between now and July 7 to add Quibi to their plan.

Customers will also receive Netflix for free for a year and then can choose to continue with one or the other, T-Mobile said.