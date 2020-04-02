Sylvester Stallone and Family Play Dress Up after being absorbed by the fever of the & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39;

Instagram

Becoming big fans of the hit Netflix docuseries, the & # 39; Rocky & # 39; star, his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters spend their time quarantining Coronavirus by having a costume session.

Up News Info –

Sylvester Stallone He has caught "TIGER KING fever" after playing dress-up with his family while under coronavirus control.

"Rocky" star reveals that he, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters have become huge fans of Netflix's hit docuseries as they isolate themselves during the global pandemic, and decided to spend time having a little fun with their closets on Tuesday, March 31.

%MINIFYHTML5a958a386cab2aa12c0ecc7ee0f5af6f11% %MINIFYHTML5a958a386cab2aa12c0ecc7ee0f5af6f12%

Stallone shared a series of photos and videos of the costume session on Instagram, showing himself dressed as an alleged swindler. Jeff Lowe in a black skull T-shirt, cowboy boots, black cap, and gold sunglasses, while Flavin appears as owner of exotic animals Carole Baskin.

Her daughter Sophia appears as a jailed tiger breeder Exotic Joe, while her sister Sistine plays her husband John Finlay, and Scarlet takes on the role of zookeeper Erik cowie.

In the accompanying caption, the action man wrote, "TIGER KING fever took over! @Jenniferflavinstallone @sistinestallone @sophiastallone @scarletstallone."

<br />

He then shared his own thoughts on the real-life events that unfold in "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," which shows how the flamboyant owner of Oklahoma's big cats, Exotic, was arrested for a murder plot for rental.

"# Joe needs freedom and comedy (sic)," added Stallone. "# Carol's Tigers ate her up and got sick."

<br />

Flavin also posted the funny photos on his Instagram page and joked, "Quarantine has made us go to Tiger King (sic)!"

Stallone is the last big star obsessed with the characters in the series. Jared Leto disguised as exotic for a virtual party last week, while Dax Shepard has been put forward to play the Tiger King if the Wild Story is told for a film adaptation.