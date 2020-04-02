SXSW Connects to Amazon Prime Video to Launch Online Film Festival

%MINIFYHTML0a2b162098a49fd60334cbb0e222300711% %MINIFYHTML0a2b162098a49fd60334cbb0e222300712%

Weeks after the coronavirus pandemic closed South by Southwest, its organizers find an alternative to showcase the films that will be released in Austin, Texas.

Filmmakers forced to scrap appearances at the canceled SXSW festival are taking their projects to the web for a new series of films.

SXSW, also known as South by Southwest, was the first major festival closed by the coronavirus pandemic last month (March), but organizers and directors have decided that the show should go on and have teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to launch a 10 one-day virtual event to showcase movies to be released in Austin, Texas.

The Prime Video start date features that the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection has yet to be announced, but the heads of SXSW and Prime Video point to the end of April.

"We are honored to be able to provide a space for SXSW filmmakers to share their hard work and passion with the public for the first time," said Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, in a statement. "We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and we hope that this online film festival can help bring back some of that experience and showcase artists and films that the public would otherwise not have had a chance to see."