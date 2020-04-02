Swansea CEO Steve Cooper and President Trevor Birch agree to wage deferrals | Football news





Swansea manager Steve Cooper and president Trevor Birch voluntarily agreed to major salary deferrals in a bid to ease the financial uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The club is also expected to confirm other salary deferrals by other high-ranking staff members this month, but both men thought it appropriate for them to lead the way.

The move comes after the club confirmed this week that it was asking the majority of non-playing staff who will not be working at the club to be granted a license permit under the government's job retention scheme to protect workers. jobs during the crisis.

The plan calls for 80 percent of employees' wages to be covered by a government grant, and the club made the decision to top up the remaining 20 percent.

Staff with zero-hour contracts will also be included in the scheme and will receive their full average salary based on three months of earnings since January, while casual game day staff is currently being revised after the remaining four games were postponed. of the regular season.

The staff will be on leave for a minimum of three weeks under the government scheme. They will not be allowed to work for the club during this period, but may return to work after the notice if necessary. They will continue to receive normal benefits, such as pension contributions.

Swansea President Birch said on the club's official website: "In these difficult circumstances, we as a club are doing everything we can to support the community at large and help those who do such a good job in the NHS, emergency services, volunteers, food and medical sectors, including The Stadium offer to emergency services.

"However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the restart of the season and its financial implications, we will also have to do everything possible to protect the financial integrity of the club."

"We need to give ourselves the best prospect of getting out of this crisis intact with our entire workforce still in jobs, and the club remains a viable business for the future."

"As such, we have had to identify the majority of our staff who do not play for leave, which means that they will not undertake any work but will receive their full salary. While the government will provide a grant of 80 percent of the salary for In the immediate future, this amount will be completed by the club at 100 percent of its current salary.

"Obviously these are very difficult times for all of us and we are working hard to protect all staff during this difficult period. Staff is important to us as individuals and employees. But we also have to take steps to make sure we get out of this crisis." . not only physically intact but also financially secure.

"The players are willing and will do everything possible to protect the club as well. In this regard, ongoing discussions are taking place with the EFL and the PFA along with other Championship clubs where a collective agreement is expected to be reached." .

"In the meantime, the manager and I thought it was important to take the lead in these uncertain times and we have agreed to defer a substantial amount of our salaries going forward. Everyone has to contribute to helping secure the future of this soccer club. And his loyal personal & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Swansea chief Cooper added: "We all have to unite during these difficult times in the hope that we can get through it as unscathed as possible."

"The club has confirmed this week that it will place a number of employees on leave per leave, and it is a credit to the club that they will retain 100 percent of their wages, but it is important that as high-ranking figures we play our part as well.

"This football club is very important to the fans and the city, and the fact that it is taking a salary deferral is the least I can do."