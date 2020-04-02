Supplies of essential drugs for virus patients are running low

%MINIFYHTMLf5c62cbbacc9ab8ab4d0c31c52a9b17911% %MINIFYHTMLf5c62cbbacc9ab8ab4d0c31c52a9b17912%

Hospitals should start looking for alternatives that work almost as well as current standard treatments.

"Many places are already switching to using medications that we are trying to avoid," said Dr. Lewis J. Kaplan, president of the Critical Care Medicine Society, a nonprofit organization that is involved in patient advocacy and research. . "We had greatly reduced the number of benzodiazepines, which you may be familiar with like Ativan or Valium, because they can induce delirium, especially in people who have trouble sleeping. But now we are using those medications where our standard sedatives are running low."

Some hospitals are buying alternative antibiotics, crushing pills instead of using intravenous fluids, and reducing surgeries and nonessential treatments to prioritize patients with coronavirus infections, Dr. Kaplan said.

"There is no hard and fast rule," he said. "It is, what do I have? Can this work for this patient? And should I ask someone if the drugs that are mixed are reasonably safe or not?

One change that has further depleted the supply of medications is a change to purchasing individual patient albuterol inhalers instead of using nebulizers, a change that doctors hope will decrease the spread of the virus through the air. But that move adds to the problem of running out of supplies for people with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, who routinely rely on inhalers and have been encouraged to buy 90-day supplies of their medications.

"Overall, that's good advice up front," said Schondelmeyer. "But with drugs like albuterol, we will not be able to sustain that because we are already in short supply."

Kelley Dougherty, a spokesperson for Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the drug makers that makes albuterol inhalers, said the company was facing unprecedented demand but had no supply chain issues at the moment. "Above all, our supply chain supporting our key, brand and generic products and APIs remains largely uninterrupted," he said, referring to active pharmaceutical ingredients. He added that the company was "producing as much albuterol as possible as quickly as possible."