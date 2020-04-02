Students create applications to assist in quarantine COVID-19, remote learning for UCLA Hackathon – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLf7361ccc21bd6d5cd3f9c261829e517c11% %MINIFYHTMLf7361ccc21bd6d5cd3f9c261829e517c12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 1,000 college and high school students from across the country competed last week in a virtual hackathon.

Participants presented their final projects along with short demonstration videos according to four different themes or tracks: COVID-19, Los Angeles, Entertainment and Sustainability.

The winning presentation on the COVID-19 track, QRantine App, helps people who need to leave their homes for essential needs to keep track of where they have been saving and showing check-in timestamps. If the user later tests positive for the new coronavirus, the application allows them to anonymously report the dates and times of the places they have visited.

The app also displays real-time information from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health about confirmed cases in your neighborhood.

The Los Angeles winner, an app called place.it, uses city data to help urban planners, architects, and citizens analyze the social, environmental, and financial impact of a proposed building.

The winner of the entertainment track was an application called Musick Space that offers a virtual platform that allows musicians to practice alone, rehearse together, and play online.

The winner of the sustainability track was an app called Group Greenery that creates a new social media network that connects users to local community gardens, provides real-time data on the health of their plans, and enables them to collaborate with other gardeners. .

The overall first place winner of the competition was Archiscape, an application that helps urban planners, architects and landscapers to automatically convert 2D plans to 3D models.

The overall second place winner was Mood for Zoom, a facial recognition software that helps teachers, educators, and hosts use Zoom to check the general mood of those on a video call.

CheaterBeater, an app that helps hackers, venture capitalists, and tech companies assess whether a project's source code has been copied or used in another app was the third overall winner.

LA Hacks, an annual student-run hackathon, has been hosted at the University of California, Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles for the past eight years. But, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held practically this year, allowing the participation of students from all over the country.

"An incredible amount of good came out of this year's event," Sriram Balachandran, a sophomore computer science student at UCLA and one of the co-CEOs of LA Hacks, said in a statement. "At a time when everyone is home, our team at LA Hacks was able to provide a platform for students across the country to use their skills and talents for society."

In total, more than 1,000 students developed nearly 200 software projects and demos designed to improve the quality of life in Southern California.

"Despite the tremendous changes at home and at school due to the pandemic, the students went further," said Andrés Cuervo, director of the UCLA Centennial Celebration. "His dedication and spirit of collaboration, the great potential of his ideas and projects, are an inspiration during these times and a reminder that our next 100 years will be transformed by optimism and innovative thinking by students."