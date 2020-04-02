Streamer Topic Brings United States Rights to Australian Drama – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Topic, the streaming service for First Look Media, has collected the American rights to the Australian drama Lambs of god protagonist The end of the F ** king World & # 39; s Jessica Barden, The Babadook Essie Davis and The Maid's Tale Ann Dowd.

The digital service will launch the four-part series on May 7. It comes after the series won a total of nine Australian Academy of Film and Television Awards in 2019 and was picked up by British broadcaster BritBox for its release list.

The program, originally commissioned by Foxtel of Australia and produced by Lingo Pictures, was written by Sarah Lambert and directed by Jeffrey Walker. Jason Stephens and Lambert, the show, which also stars Sam Reid (The Astronaut Wives Club).

Lambs of god It is an epic gothic drama about faith, love, and redemption. It tells the story of three Catholic nuns, the last sisters of the Order of Saint Agnes, who live alone and forgotten in a ruined monastery on a remote island. When an ambitious young priest appears, determined to sell the property, the three women are caught in a conflict between passion and their beliefs.

Jennifer Liang, vice president of acquisitions for Topic, negotiated the deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, which manages international sales after the series defaulted on Sky Studios.

"Lambs of god It is a great example of the type of programming that Topic specifically seeks to bring to our viewers: provocative, distinctive, and compelling. We are excited about the North American public discovering this captivating story, "said Ryan Chanatry, Topic General Manager.