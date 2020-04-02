Strange sport-related records you can break while socially away

%MINIFYHTML38d875fdb3599c4c8123522ce7a73dd811% %MINIFYHTML38d875fdb3599c4c8123522ce7a73dd812%

While you may be using quarantine as an excuse not to exercise, people around the world are finding creative ways to complete their cardiovascular work.

Some runners have even taken the step of completing full marathons in the form of backyard circles. So there are few reasons why you can't get up off the couch and stay active, even if running long distances in small rooms isn't your thing.

Plus, your exploits could give you five minutes of fame: Live video broadcasts of the marathons have attracted thousands of viewers.

Here are some things you can do from the comfort of home:

The longest marathon dancing the Macarena

This one, listed in the Guinness World Records without a named record holder, doesn't really make much sense as it is worded. Marathons are always 26.2 miles, so a "longer marathon,quot; is not really something that exists.

The record obviously refers to the time spent making the Macarena. This is completely at stake.

These world jump records

You could live in a 5×5 cube (aka the average New York apartment) and try any one of these. However, you may not try fire.

3,183 jumps in one hour

103 jumps in one minute

12 jumps while burning

Longer fist pumping time

The magic number is 17 hours and 15 minutes, established in 2012 by a man in Austin, Texas. However, it is not official, it is not tracked by Guinness World Records.

Just make a playlist of the best favorite sporting moments to watch during the try and it could be within reach. And maybe he exercises his other arm separately so he doesn't end up looking like Quagmire from "Family Guy."

Record for your fingers in one minute

A child currently has this record. Child! You can surely beat last year's Niclas Nadasdy 334 mark.

The bonus points for the video on this album look hilarious.

The biggest scream in town

This one requires some help, but given the times we live in, it shouldn't be too difficult. Being in a densely populated city would help unlock the achievement. Crying has the benefits of stress relief and perhaps some additional calories burned.

Your group must include at least 281 people to head Dorchester, UK.