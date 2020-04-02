Stephanopoulos Shares Update on Wife Coronavirus Diagnosis in "GMA" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLb7ff8786c26233c8f5e714dc7bbfa98011% %MINIFYHTMLb7ff8786c26233c8f5e714dc7bbfa98012%

Good morning america Co-host George Stephanopoulos shared a video of his wife Ali Wentworth giving an update on his coronavirus diagnosis, in which he said he had been experiencing what he called a "very, very horrible flu."

Speaking to Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, Stephanopoulos said he had been caring for her at home while trying to quarantine the children.

"It has been a difficult couple of days," he said. "She had a fever. He had the symptoms, but he felt a little better yesterday afternoon. "

Stephanopoulos said it felt good, but doctors say those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus should isolate themselves for 14 days as if they also have it.

"We are basically acting for the outside world as if we have it," he said. "We stayed inside the house. I am the only one that goes in and out. Someone had to take care of her. That's me. So far I feel good and I'm not showing it. "

He said he hasn't shown any symptoms, but "I wonder if he already had a mild version and just didn't know it."

In the video he shared, Wentworth joked, "You know I have a fever if I allow myself to go on national television without makeup."

She said she first felt a tightness in her chest as she walked her dog. At first he thought it might be related to a workout in the gym, but "it wasn't until the fever started that I realized this can't be a common summer cold."

She has been taking Tylenol and chicken soup, and hot baths to ease the chills. He has also been checking his oxygen levels every few hours.

"Sore joints are a great thing. It feels like a very, very horrible flu, "he said.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton, chief medical correspondent for ABC News, said Wentworth displayed "classic symptoms" and that "everyone in the home who has been exposed should assume they are infected."

Stephanopoulos said he has been taking some precautions, wearing gloves but not a mask, as he cares for his wife and takes her temperature.

Wentworth first revealed his diagnosis Wednesday on Instagram. The presenters of the show had been socially estranged, and Robin Roberts began broadcasting from his basement on March 25 as a precaution due to his pre-existing conditions.