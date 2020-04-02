Stelio Savante signs with talent SMS – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLff0942351299ea59907a6417de4c205411% %MINIFYHTMLff0942351299ea59907a6417de4c205412%

South African actor and producer Stelio Savante, who currently stars alongside Matt Dillon as the Portuguese coffee plantation foreman, Mayor Alvares in David L. Cunningham & # 39; s Running for grace, has signed with SMS Talent in Los Angeles.

Savante, who also voiced the popular character "Ajax" in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4It will be seen below in two features to be released later this year. He will star alongside Frank Langella and Bobby Cannavale in the comedy. Lapham Rising, based on the best-selling novel with the same title. He will also star alongside Jim Caviezel and Claudia Karvan in the Middle Eastern political thriller Unfaithful, directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and filmed in Jordan.

His production credits include Brother's Guardian (Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson), and Marfa (Tony Todd and Richard Riehle).

He continues to be represented by Opus Entertainment and VOX.

SMS Talent's client list includes Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Blade Runner 2049), Jeffrey Jones (Superfluous or useless things), Matt McCoy (Tom Clancy & # 39; s Jack Ryan) and Helen Slater (Supergirl)