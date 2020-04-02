Spectrum, AT,amp;T Deal Brings Dodger Game Streams to More TVs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Dodger fans will finally be able to see their boys in blue on television, after Spectrum announced a deal with AT,amp;T TV and DirecTV.

The agreement will make Spectrum SportsNet LA available to all AT,amp;T viewers, which now includes those watching on DirecTV and U-Verse, in Southern California, Las Vegas, and Hawaii.

Before the deal, Dodger games were only available to Spectrum or Comcast cable customers.

The deal also brings broadcasts from the Los Angeles Lakers to those services.

The opening day for the Major League Baseball was supposed to be March 26, but the start of the season has been postponed as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the country.