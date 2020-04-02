SoundCloud now allows artists to add a direct donation button to their page

SoundCloud has introduced a new donation button that artists can add to their profile to help offset the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative provides an additional way for fans to directly support the acts on SoundCloud, as live concerts and festivals are postponed indefinitely in many parts of the world.

To add the button to your SoundCloud artist page, click "Edit,quot; and then "Add support link,quot;. Choose your platform of choice and then press "Save Changes,quot; to generate the button, which appears above your stats and on your tracking pages. SoundCloud supports a variety of services, including Kickstarter, Bandcamp, Paypal, and Patreon, and will not accept any donations made through the platform.

Artists keep 100 percent of donations made through their page

Additionally, SoundCloud separately announced a new marketing and distribution platform called Repost by SoundCloud. The result of an acquisition that SoundCloud made last year, Repost by SoundCloud includes a series of tools for independent artists to bring their music to the world and plan its marketing.

Through Repost by SoundCloud, artists can distribute music to platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, set up pre-saved campaigns, claim content on YouTube, and launch tracks for playlists. It also opens access to SoundCloud-specific features, such as tracking background images and banner clicks.

The service is available to those 18 and older and is included with SoundCloud's Pro Unlimited subscription level. It can also be purchased for $ 30 a year. In both cases, you keep 100 percent of your SoundCloud royalties and 80 percent of the income received from other services.

While Repost by SoundCloud is a permanent feature, it is unclear how long the direct donation button will last. SoundCloud's announcement says it will be active "as long as we are all involved in this," suggesting it is a temporary initiative due to the crisis.

SoundCloud recently partnered with Twitch in another relief effort to help fast musicians affiliate the state to unlock Twitch's monetization tools.