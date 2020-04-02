Sony establishes $ 100 million COVID-19 Global Aid Fund – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML699435118b969e325bb2df4957661fd811% %MINIFYHTML699435118b969e325bb2df4957661fd812%

Sony Corporation said today that it launched a $ 100 million fund to support those affected by the coronavirus. Titled Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, the electronics and entertainment giant will provide assistance in three areas: people involved in first-line medical and first-aid efforts to combat the virus, support for children and educators who must now work remotely and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry.

In terms of medical assistance, $ 10M has been allocated to the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 at the World Health Organization, which has the backing of the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, as well as Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help medical workers and others on the front lines of virus response efforts. Sony will also work with its external partners to explore ways it can support activities that prevent further spread and contribute to the treatment of COVID-19.

In the area of ​​education, where children are missing educational opportunities as a result of school closings, Sony will explore ways to leverage its technologies to support educational activities and will cooperate with educators to implement these measures.

Across the creative community, such as music, images, games, and animation, along with its group companies, Sony will look for ways to support creators, artists, and all those in professions that support the industry, who have been affected by the cancellation. o postponement of concerts and live events, or the closure of film and television productions.

Sony also said that its approximately 110K employees worldwide will be able to provide their support through a matching gift program.

Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony Corporation, said: “Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who died as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and extends its condolences to all those affected. To overcome the unprecedented challenges that we as a society face worldwide, we will do everything we can as a global company to support people on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community. "

Going forward, Sony will work with its partners and stakeholders to explore ways to further expand these initiatives.