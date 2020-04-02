Some coronavirus patients show signs of brain ailments.

Neurologists around the world say that a small subset of COVID-19 patients is developing severe brain deficiencies.

Although fever, cough, and shortness of breath are typical features of infection with the novel coronavirus, some patients exhibit altered mental status or encephalopathy, a general term for brain disease or dysfunction that can have many underlying causes, as well as other serious conditions. These neurological syndromes are linked to other unusual symptoms, such as decreased sense of smell and taste, as well as heart disease.

In early March, a 74-year-old man came to the emergency room in Boca Raton, Florida, with a cough and fever, but an x-ray ruled out pneumonia and he was sent home. The next day, when his fever increased, family members brought him back. He was short of breath and could not tell the doctors his name or explain what was wrong: he had lost the ability to speak.

The patient, who had chronic lung disease and Parkinson's disease, was waving his arms and legs with sudden movements, and appeared to be having a seizure. Doctors suspected that he had COVID-19, and it was finally shown that he was right when he was finally tested.

On Tuesday, doctors in Detroit reported on another disturbing case involving an airline worker in her 50s with COVID-19. She was confused and complained of a headache; she could tell the doctors her name, but little else, and over time she became less receptive. Brain scans showed abnormal swelling and inflammation in various regions, with smaller areas where some cells had died.

Doctors diagnosed a dangerous condition called acute necrotizing encephalopathy, a rare complication of influenza and other viral infections.

"The pattern of participation, and how it progressed rapidly for days, is consistent with viral inflammation of the brain," Dr. Elissa Fory, a neurologist at the Henry Ford Health System, said in an email. "This may indicate that the virus can invade the brain directly in rare circumstances." The patient is in critical condition.

These national reports follow similar observations made by doctors in Italy and other parts of the world, of COVID-19 patients who have strokes, seizures, encephalitis-like symptoms and blood clots, as well as tingling or numbness in the limbs, called acroparesthesia. In some cases, patients were delusional even before developing fever or respiratory illness, according to Dr. Alessandro Padovani, whose hospital at the University of Brescia in Italy opened a separate NeuroCovid unit to care for patients with neurological conditions.

Patients entering with encephalopathy are confused and lethargic and may appear stunned, exhibiting strange behavior, or looking into space. They may have seizures that require immediate medical attention, and experts caution health care providers treating such patients to recognize that they may have COVID-19 and to take precautions to protect themselves from infection.

Much is still unknown about neurological symptoms, but efforts are underway to study the phenomena, said Dr. Sherry H-Y. Chou, a neurologist at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, leads a team of researchers from the Neurocritical Care Society.

"We absolutely need to have an information search mission, otherwise we are flying blind," Chou said. "There is no fan for the brain. If the lungs break, we can put the patient on a ventilator and wait for recovery. We don't have that luxury with the brain."

Experts have emphasized that the majority of COVID-19 patients appear to be normal neurologic.

"Most people are awake and alert, and neurologically they appear to be normal," said Dr. Robert Stevens, a neurologist at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore who is tracking neurological observations.

Neurology specialists also say it is too early to make definitive statements or identify the specific mechanisms by which the new coronavirus is affecting the neurological system.

In a recent article, Chinese scientists noted that there was some evidence that other coronaviruses were not limited to the respiratory tract and invaded the central nervous system, and the authors speculated that this could play a role in acute respiratory failure in COVID-19.

Stevens emphasized that all mechanistic explanations at this point are hypotheses because very little is known: "It could be as simple as low levels of oxygen in the bloodstream," as a result of respiratory failure, along with an increase in carbon dioxide. , which "can have a significant impact on brain function and lead to states of confusion and lethargy," he said.

"We are still in the early days of this, and we don't know for sure."

Neurologists in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, were among the first to report the symptoms in a preliminary document published online in February.

Since that report, specialists observed similar symptoms in Germany, France, Austria, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as in the United States, even among patients under the age of 60, Stevens said.

Some doctors reported cases of patients who were brought to treatment due to their altered mental status and who eventually tested positive for COVID-19, although they did not have any of the classic symptoms such as fever or cough.

Four elderly patients admitted to the Danbury Hospital in Connecticut with encephalopathy eventually tested positive for COVID-19, although they had no other symptoms, said Dr. Paul Nee, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital. Two of the four developed low-grade fevers and needed oxygen briefly, but two did not, he said.

While it is not unusual for older people to experience confusion when they develop other infections, "surprisingly, we have not seen any actual respiratory disease in these patients," Nee said. They continued to test positive and cannot be released, even though they are not really sick, he said.

But previous reports had indicated that seriously ill people with more typical symptoms were more likely to exhibit rare neurological conditions, ranging from dizziness and headaches to problems with consciousness, strokes, and musculoskeletal injuries. The Chinese study in February said that about 15% of seriously ill patients experienced a change in mental status, compared to 2.4% of those without serious illnesses, according to that study.

Another study, published in the British Medical Journal in late March, found that of 113 Wuhan patients who died from COVID-19, 22% had experienced disorders of consciousness, ranging from drowsiness to deep coma, compared to just 1% from another group of patients who recovered from the disease.

For potential COVID-19 patients and their caregivers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes "a new confusion or inability to wake up,quot; among the warning signs that should drive the decision to seek immediate medical attention .

Patients who have encephalopathy and seem confused or inconsistent are prone to seizures and should be treated as soon as possible, said Dr. Jennifer Frontera, a neurologist at NYU Langone Health who works with Chou. He added that seizures can manifest themselves in more subtle ways than the dramatic performances often portrayed in movies and television shows.

"Seizures are not always big things people fall on and shake on the ground," said Frontera. "Some might just drift, not pay attention, make purposeless repetitive movements, or just changes in the mental state where people just aren't themselves."

But even if no seizures are seen, people who are sick should be aware of other possible mental symptoms.

"You don't feel better when you have a fever, but you should be able to interact normally," Frontera said. "You should be able to answer questions and talk normally."

He added: "I don't want everyone to call 911 because they are too concerned. We just don't have the capacity. But if someone is really out of it, they probably need medical attention."

