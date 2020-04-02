Some companies that use loopholes to stay open during coronavirus-related closings – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– When it comes to coronavirus-related emergency orders that all nonessential companies need to temporarily shut down, airlines, pharmacies, and banks are clearly essential companies.

Restaurants, gyms and bars are clearly not.

But what about those in the gray area?

%MINIFYHTML9618630a8ced3f3862850061ef99daf511% %MINIFYHTML9618630a8ced3f3862850061ef99daf512%

"The word 'essential' is used too freely. It is too broad," says a North Texas employee who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation.

She works for a local brokerage company.

She says her employer is mistakenly claiming that it is a financial institution to remain open. "I personally think it's a loophole. It's a legal way to classify yourself as something, especially when you know you're not performing that function."

WHO DECIDES WHICH BUSINESS IS "ESSENTIAL,quot;?

The Department of Homeland Security transmitted guidelines to states through the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce.

Texas allows its municipalities to have the last word.

That is why essential lists may vary from county to county.

GAMESTOP

In a national YouTube campaign, employees and consumers are weighing in on one of the country's largest video game stores.

They have been complaining that the stores remain open for weeks amid the pandemic.

“Game stop is not closing its doors. Why? Why ?? "says Camelot331 on YouTube.

An employee of Grapevine sent an email to the I-Team saying that the only thing that matters to the company is "… earnings on the public …"

The employee also sent us what he says is an in-house company that tells employees that GameStop is essential because "the products they carry improve and enable,quot; in home work.

Dallas County tells Up News Info 11 that the retail chain is not essential.

HOBBY LOBBY

And, for days, the I-Team has watched customers in and out of Hobby Lobby locations throughout DFW.

This seemed to surprise Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins during a press conference.

"As I am sitting here today I cannot see how the Hobby Lobby is a critical infrastructure, a security business. … The lawyers will have to speak to them and give them the opportunity to close if it is correct."

In Dallas, if Hobby Lobby is in violation, he could face a fine of $ 1,000 per day.

Neither GameStop nor Hobby Lobby have answered the I-Team's questions.

"This is not just a legal question. It is a moral question," says Mike Maslanka, a law professor at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Maslanka says that if you think an open business should be closed, you should report it.

WHERE TO REPORT A BUSINESS?

–You can go to your county judge and file a complaint.

–If your city has a COVID-19 hotline or call center, report it there.

–Contact the code enforcement agency in your area.

–Or call 3-1-1 or the non-emergency line in your county.

Maslanka says that companies are putting profits ahead of people right now.

"I hope it is a minority. I think it is a minority. I pray that it is a minority, but it is out there and it is happening," he said.

North Texas workers were concerned that some employers are not doing enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

The North Texas employer who told the I-Team that his company is using a loophole to operate says he understands that companies need to operate right now, but that people should come first.

"I want employers to earn money. I want employers to be successful. I want them to be as rich as they can be, but I also want to be successful and I also want to be healthy with that. ”

Before reporting a business, keep in mind that some companies have shifted gears to make personal protective equipment and other items, so they can now be considered essential.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources