Some companies binge hiring during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – While many people in the Bay Area have been suspended or have their schedules cut due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are other companies in the Bay Area that are hiring.

Because many are taking refuge in their homes, there is a new demand for jobs related to home delivery.

The US Postal Service. USA You are hiring entry-level positions to keep up with the massive increase in package volume. Amazon is adding to its workforce by opening 100,000 new and part-time jobs. Some announced starting within a week without a resume or previous work experience.

Grocery stores such as Safeway, Andronico’s, Vons and Pak ‘N Save have been contracted. Also seen: a hiring sign today at the CVS store in Pleasanton.

Christopher Hollinger with Nelson Staffing says there are jobs out there.

"There is not that much hospitality, but there are a growing number of companies in this area that are experiencing a substantial increase just because they are essential lines of business," said Hollinger.

Recruiters say that for other positions, the approach to job search is the same as ever.

"It's not a passive approach. Manage your daily game plan a lot the night before you put together a plan. Make sure you have a good network of people you can connect with in terms of your approach," said Connie Garske of Garske Global Executive Search. . "Make sure you have a good, compelling script."

As for where are some of these positions? Hollister said: "We are looking at some merchandise roles in East Bay, marketing and associates in Tri-Valley, customer service roles in Tri-Valley."

Job applicants should be prepared to conduct the job interview online from home during this shelter-in-place, so brush up on your technology.