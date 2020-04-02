Solano County Reports First Death of COVID-19 Resident – Up News Info San Francisco

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Solano County health officials reported the first death of a resident of the new coronavirus on Thursday. The patient was at least 85 years old, recently traveled out of the country and had "multiple underlying serious health conditions."

Public health officials said they are not releasing additional patient data, such as exact age, city of residence, or gender.

%MINIFYHTML76760d4604618437e0cb4e5b4aeab50f11% %MINIFYHTML76760d4604618437e0cb4e5b4aeab50f12%

"Solano Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient's loved ones in the wake of this tragedy," said Bela Matyas County Health Officer, M.D., M.P.H.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"We strongly recommend that all Solano County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the new coronavirus. Solano Public Health will continue to work with local, state, federal and community partners to prevent future cases and educate people in Solano County on how to avoid contracting COVID-19. "

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. More than two thirds (69%) of these cases are people between 19 and 64 years old. Almost a third of cases are over 65 years old.

Solano County earlier in the week, along with the other Bay Area counties, extended its stay-at-home order until the end of April to further encourage social distancing and help flatten the coronavirus spread curve.