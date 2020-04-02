Softbank: Japan's SoftBank ends WeWork tender, remains behind bailout – Latest news

TOKYO – Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. has canceled its offer of shares worth up to $ 3 billion in office space rental company WeWork, although it remains committed to its $ 5 billion bailout of the company. with financial problems.

The main loser in the failure of the offering is WeWork founder Adam Neumann, who resigned from the company last year but owns about half of the shares that were on offer, according to SoftBank.

The company said Thursday that the option not to close the offer was part of the initial agreement if certain conditions were not met before the April 1 deadline.

%MINIFYHTML7192ab3643c76dba698a6b396ac6045a11% %MINIFYHTML7192ab3643c76dba698a6b396ac6045a12%

These conditions include disclosure of financial and operational information from US criminal and civil investigations. USA Related to Neumann, according to SoftBank.

The required antitrust approvals were not obtained, and restrictions in WeWork due to government efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic were other factors, he said.

SoftBank said its WeWork bailout, announced late last year, would continue.

Opinions about WeWork's potential vary. Detractors say it is just a glorified real estate company. Sponsors say WeWork spaces are attractive because they are equipped with the latest networking features and other technologies, and offer opportunities for personal networking.

SoftBank and its Vision Fund, which raises investment money, has promised to invest more than $ 14 billion in WeWork, including the latest bailout money.

SoftBank senior vice president Robert Townsend said the closing of the public offering will not affect WeWork's operations or its overall strategic plan.

WeWork has been trying to change for the past half year and has installed new managers. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has repeatedly expressed his belief in its potential.

