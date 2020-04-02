Soccer Agents and Clubs Focus on Players' Salaries and Finances as Transfers Come to the Background | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc4a3cdc56c5a873d200f5ffa18bc5e4211% %MINIFYHTMLc4a3cdc56c5a873d200f5ffa18bc5e4212%









The coronavirus will affect the transfer window, but is not the focus of the club at this time, according to journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

The transfer window has been left in the background as soccer agents focus on the well-being and wages of their players and clubs as they consider the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTMLc4a3cdc56c5a873d200f5ffa18bc5e4215% %MINIFYHTMLc4a3cdc56c5a873d200f5ffa18bc5e4216%

The clubs are not really thinking about transfers right now, what they are thinking about is finances, salary cuts for players and how they are going to survive.

If not completed this season, the 20 Premier League clubs could end up losing around £ 750 million to each other. For example, the biggest clubs, if they don't get all the money from television they expected, if they don't get money from UEFA for the broadcast rights to the Champions League and the Europa League, they are looking for big holes in their accounts .

Philippe Coutinho

Some of the big Premier League clubs could lose around £ 100 million, so you should take this into account before you start talking about transfers.

We don't even know if there will be a transfer window this year. The agents I've been talking to tell me that they're focusing on the health and well-being of their players. They say that "we want to make sure that our players are well, that their families are well, that they stay in shape and take care of them and that, financially, they are going to be safe in the future."

5 o'clock Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson spoke to journalist Jamie Weir about his personal frustrations and his previous ties to a departure from the club. Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson spoke to journalist Jamie Weir about his personal frustrations and his previous ties to a departure from the club.

An agent said, "No one is thinking about the window right now. Who knows what state everyone will be in then? Will the clubs have money to spend? Will the players want to move home?"

We hear and read a lot about Premier League players who are paid hundreds of thousands of pounds a week, but there are many other players below in the leagues who are paid that are much more in line with what the average person earns. so they can have real concerns about their short-term future and their agents are trying to help them with that.

People aren't really thinking about transfers, and I think if we have a transfer window this year, it could end up being very flat, very quiet, it could end up being a buyer's market because clubs don't really have that much money in the market. time, especially not money to spend on transfers.

According to KPMG, clubs in Europe's five major leagues face the loss of € 4 billion (£ 3.5 billion) due to the pandemic.

With that in mind, it is naive to think that it will be as always if the window is opened.

4:25 Kaveh Solhekol explains how the coronavirus will affect the upcoming transfer windows and possibly change the value of players like Jadon Sancho and Philippe Coutinho. Kaveh Solhekol explains how the coronavirus will affect the upcoming transfer windows and possibly change the value of players like Jadon Sancho and Philippe Coutinho.

Scouting and contract renewals

Many clubs have closed their recruiting and scouting operations. Obviously, it is impossible to explore or recruit players at this time. What they are doing is using online tools much more, using data and analytics much more.

If we have a transfer window this year, what we are going to see is more loans, more loans with purchase options, more free transfers and it will be interesting to see what happens to the players who do not have a contract on June 30.

FIFA is working very hard right now to try to find a solution to see if there is a way to extend their contracts until the end of the season, whenever possible. But I anticipate that some players who rejected contracts at their clubs might be tempted to sign with those clubs again because the future is so uncertain.