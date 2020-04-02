Snoop Dogg is hit by women after he suggests ditching wigs and growing natural hair – Watch this video

Women these days love to change their looks a lot, and this can damage natural hair. Too much style can definitely leave natural hair in pain, which is why many women prefer to wear wigs these days, to avoid messing up their own natural locks.

Ari Lennox was live with his fans not too long ago, showing off a wig that needs more tweaking, and Snoop Dogg jumped in the comments to offer his take on the matter.

Check out the video shared by The Shade Room below to see what Uncle Snoop said on the subject.

Someone said, ‘I don't know why black men love to jump on a black woman at every opportunity. She has hair, where is this conception that if you wear a wig you have no hair? You better go see your daughter's hair, please. "

A follower said: ‘Now Uncle Snoop, we let you live when you wore your caramel curls, locomotives, and braids with beads, shells, and thangs. It's called versatility 😂 ’

Another commenter posted this: ‘She had more hair than his wife. Men should stay out of the women's business. "

Another follower shared this: "Starting to think that all of you guys got into a fight with black women."

Someone else said: ‘She has beautiful natural hair but sometimes we want to change it. Natural hair is exhausting and a stressful job to maintain. "

Another follower said that "he literally uses his natural hair 99.9% of the time," and a fanatic shadowed Snoop and said, "Do you maintain that same energy with your,quot; daughter "and wife?"

A commenter wrote: & # 39; You spoke ill of her when she was completely natural, she put on a wig, that's also a problem, but if she were white change the name, call it "boxer wig,quot;. Bye. & # 39;

Ad

The rapper made headlines last month when his only daughter, Cori Broadus, posed for a sensual photo shoot that set fire to social media.



Post views:

0 0