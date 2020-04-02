Sky Sports bust common football myths: game of two halves? The | Football news

Man Utd vs Tottenham among best games for dramatic recoveries in second half





How often does a result change in the second half?

They often say it's a game of two halves, but how often do the results change after the break? We have reviewed all Premier League results since 1992 to break the myth …

Sometimes a game seems to be beyond a team when the halftime whistle blows and it is suggested that a stimulating team conversation could reverse fortune. After all, it's a game of two halves, right?

In fact, the halftime result (win, lose, or tie) has not changed in the final whistle in 6,507 of 10,794 games, so there is a 60 percent chance that the halftime result will also be the halftime result. full result.

Seasons

In terms of seasons, 2004/05 was truly the two-half season: 46.1 percent of games ended with a different result than the first half, followed by 1999/00 (43.4 percent), 2002/03 (42.6 percent percent) and this season (42.4 percent).

By contrast, 2009/10 produced the highest number of unchanged results, with 64.2 percent of games ending in the break, followed by 1998/99 (63.7 percent), 2010/11 (63 , 4 percent) and 2003/04 (62.9 percent).

Teams

Bradford City was the team most likely to finish a game with a different result, with a 51.3 percent change after the interval during its 76 top flight games, followed by Swansea (45.1 percent) and Cardiff (44.7 percent). .

Conversely, 31.6 percent of Blackpool's league-low results changed during its single season in 2010/11, followed by Swindon (33.3 percent) and Oldham (35.7 percent).

Goals

Even though only 40 percent of results change during the second interval, it's 26 percent more likely that a goal will be scored after the break. In total, 12,673 goals have been scored during the first half and 15,970 in the second.

Since 1995/96, when the Premier League was reduced to 20 teams, 2010/11 and last season produced the highest number of goals in the first half with 476, while only 398 were scored in 2008/09, close to 357 already marked. finished.

During the second interval, a 25-year high was scored at 602 in 2011/12 and 2016/17, but only 498 were converted during 2005/06 (427 this season).

We will be destroying common myths every day this week. If you're reading on skysports.com, comment below to join the discussion, but abide by our House Rules. If you want to report any comments, just click the down arrow next to the offensive comment and click 'Report'.

Games

Two of the best examples of games with clearly different halves involve the same arrangement: Manchester United vs. Tottenham.

In September 2001, the Spurs led United 3-0 at halftime, but ended up losing the game 5-3 at White Hart Lane. United managed another five-goal review over Tottenham in 2009, recovering from a 2-0 halftime deficit to win 5-2.

Tottenham 3-5 Man Utd

Man Utd 5-2 Tottenham

Newcastle also regained a 4-4 draw against Arsenal after dropping four goals in the break in 2010/11.

Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal

But there have been numerous memorable games with contrasting halves and we've listed the top 10 below …