Show Yogi Bear Show 'voice actress Julie Bennett dies at 88 years of COVID-19 – Deadline

Julie Bennett, a longtime voice actress and actress, perhaps best known for her role as "Cindy Bear" in the classic Hanna-Barbera Yogi Bear cartoons, died on March 31 of COVID-19. She was 88 years old.

His death was announced by talent agent and friend Mark Scroggs.

%MINIFYHTML37d6d2f9c743a8f81888df29120fc31f11% %MINIFYHTML37d6d2f9c743a8f81888df29120fc31f12%

Bennett, who later became a personal manager under the name Marianne Daniels, began her career in animation dubbing with roles in the "Fractured Fairy Tales" segments of The rocky and bullwinkle show before being chosen as Yogi's girlfriend The Yogi Bear Show. She repeated Cindy's character for the 1964 feature film. Hello, I am the yogi bear and subsequent Yogi series, and had roles in other Hanna-Barbera projects, the 1962 feature Gay purring, various Lord magoo Y Looney Tune cartoons, the 1963 short Transylvania 6-500and 1966 by Woody Allen What's up, Tiger Lily. Most recently, she voiced Aunt May Parker in 1997. Spider-Man: the animated series.

Bennett also provided the voice for a talking Barbie doll, according to Scroggs.

As an actress, Bennett made appearances in television series such as Dragnet, Leave It To Beaver, Superman, Gunsmoke, Love American Style, The Tonight Show, The Side Caesar Show, and various Bob Hope specials. In one of the latter, she gave Olympic gold medalist Mark Spitz her first kiss on camera in a sketch.

Bennett is survived by his close friends Carol, Nick, and Mark Scroggs. Donations can be made on your behalf to The Actors & # 39; Fund.