SheaMoisture Announces $ 1 Million Relief Fund for Black-Owned Businesses Affected by Pandemic

Positive TSR Images: We All Have! Businesses across the United States have closed their doors as a result of the global pandemic, but SheaMoisture is making sure it is on the lookout for the underserved trying to recover.

The beauty brand has announced a $ 1 million relief fund to support enterprising women of color and small minority businesses.

The fund was created to minimize the financial disruptions that many small minorities and black-owned companies are experiencing during this time. The fund supports cash grants for businesses and an e-learning lab for women entrepreneurs of color, giving them access to education and training.

The fund's initiatives will include cash grants and also an e-learning lab for women entrepreneurs of color.

As you can imagine, product-based companies have seen a disruption in their supply chain, as many companies depend on China. While the long-term effects of the virus on businesses are unknown, trends have already been seen, such as a decrease in consumer spending, according to Forbes.

In some larger companies, CEOs lose their wages to avoid having to lay off employees. Large companies within the United States can receive financial aid from the government, but many small companies have clearly received the limit when it comes to the stimulus package.

In the case of SheaMoisture, funds will be awarded to minority-owned companies that are creating unique ways to reach their customers and communities.

SheaMoisture is encouraging business owners of color to apply now and throughout the month of April. According to Forbes, 10 business owners will be selected and will be awarded $ 10,000 each.

An additional component of COVID-19 aid will specifically support black-owned businesses throughout the month of April.

We already know that black business owners face their own obstacles when trying to raise funds, so the pandemic adds another layer of challenges for business owners trying to navigate the crisis, and communities of color are often the most affected during recessions.

SheaMoisture's support of black companies can be the difference between sinking or swimming.

“During this unprecedented time of turmoil, small businesses are disproportionately affected. For SheaMoisture, which was once a small business, community power and entrepreneurship is close to our hearts, "said Cara Sabin, CEO of Sundial, SheaMoisture's parent company.

"Through this fund, we are committed to giving back to the communities that have helped us to be who we are."