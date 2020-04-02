Shah Rukh Khan does his part to fight the coronavirus pandemic



Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest stars. Memorable characters, iconic movies, and hit dance numbers, this megastar has a series of all of them attached to his name. Shah Rukh knows about the great influence he exerts and therefore makes sure to always remain humble and firm. King Khan has come out to do his part for people suffering from the coronavirus outbreak. SRK released a statement today stating that he and his team have decided to contribute to various initiatives that are tasked with coronavirus relief work. He has contributed to seven initiatives such as the PM-Cares Fund, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers, Ek Saath – The Earth Foundation, Roti Foundation, Working People & # 39 ; s Charter and Support For Acid Attack Survivors.

SRK captioned the post this way: "In these times, it is necessary to make everyone around you work tirelessly for you … they are not related to you … perhaps even strangers to you … to feel that they are not alone and Alone. Let's just make sure we all do everything we can to take care of each other. India and all Indians are one family. Stay safe. Stay healthy and don't forget to pray. "

The actor jokingly ended his official statement with: "Aur kripya karke … kuch dino ke liye … ek dusre se sharirik taur se … thoda door … aur door … aur door … aur door " Check out his full statement below …