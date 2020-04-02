See Tom Brady's mansion in Tampa Bay, Derek Jeter's former home in St. Petersburg

Tom Brady has found a new home in Tampa Bay, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The 42-year-old man, who signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers two weeks ago, is in the process of moving his family to a 30,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in St. Petersburg, built by the Yankees. Hall of shortstop Derek Jeter.

%MINIFYHTMLefb39465c6fc27136346e643ca5d7e1311% %MINIFYHTMLefb39465c6fc27136346e643ca5d7e1312%

MORE: Chris Godwin of Buccaneers has a simple reason to give Tom Brady No. 12

The quarterback is renting the house, which has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, and a billiard room.

(Of course) it comes with a pool and not one, but two boat lifts that provide access to Tampa Bay.

Another feature of the house that probably attracted Brady? The improved privacy door.

In 2017, Jeter received city approval to build an opaque door for privacy, after realizing that fans could see directly from the street to the house.

That's good news for Brady, who will likely have plenty of fans coming up to take a look at him and his wife Gisele Bündchen.