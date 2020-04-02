See how Kevin Hart tries to teach Stephen Curry how to vlog

He shoots, scores, vlogs?
Many know Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors basketball champion happily married to the Food Network star Ayesha Curry. And while he may be a great athlete, husband, and father of three adorable kids, his social media skills may not be a dump.
Fortunately, Kevin Hart is here to help
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Stephen and Kevin appeared at J.P. Morgan Chase's sweat work event. And between exercising and sharing some inspiration with young children, Stephen received a valuable vlogging lesson.
In an exclusive video for E! News, pop culture fans can watch Kevin hilariously teach Stephen how to perfect his first vlog. And spoiler alert: his advice is perfect.
"Your energy is too low. Increase your energy," Kevin shared with his friend. "It's your vlog, not mine. I'm here to make sure you get it right."
"Whoever you are talking to, you must assume that these people are your people," he continued. "This is so stupid that you don't know how to do this." Hahaha
The duo decided to refer to Stephen's fan base as Curry Crew. And although the NBA player made some mistakes, the finished product turned out to be fine.
"You knocked out your first vlog in the park," Kevin proclaimed. "You took your vlog and kicked it out of the park."
As sports fans will remember, Kevin and Stephen went viral in February 2017 when the Golden State Warriors faced the Philadelphia 76ers. During the game, the couple couldn't help but share a laugh and have a full conversation.
What can we say It is worth having good seats in the basketball game.
