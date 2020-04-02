See how Kevin Hart tries to teach Stephen Curry how to vlog

He shoots, scores, vlogs?

Many know Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors basketball champion happily married to the Food Network star Ayesha Curry. And while he may be a great athlete, husband, and father of three adorable kids, his social media skills may not be a dump.

Fortunately, Kevin Hart is here to help

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, Stephen and Kevin appeared at J.P. Morgan Chase's sweat work event. And between exercising and sharing some inspiration with young children, Stephen received a valuable vlogging lesson.

In an exclusive video for E! News, pop culture fans can watch Kevin hilariously teach Stephen how to perfect his first vlog. And spoiler alert: his advice is perfect.

"Your energy is too low. Increase your energy," Kevin shared with his friend. "It's your vlog, not mine. I'm here to make sure you get it right."