Sean Penn opens the Los Angeles Coronavirus Testing Center

The actor from & # 39; Mystic River & # 39; Joins forces with the City of Los Angeles to manage an emerging traffic testing center for Covid-19 amid the global pandemic.

be penn He joins the fight against the coronavirus in Los Angeles by helping to run a test center.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner and his non-profit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) have opened an emerging location in East Los Angeles that offers tests to detect the virus.

"Thank you @SeanPenn and the CORE volunteers who partner with us and run a COVID pop-up test location in East Los Angeles," Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell posted on Twitter earlier this week.

According to the organization's official website, the "Mystical river"star is" works in partnership with the City of Los Angeles to promote safe and efficient COVID-19 testing to vulnerable populations in Los Angeles. "

Test drive clinics will be available to those who prequalify as "high risk."

Penn started CORE in response to the deadly 2010 earthquake in Haiti.