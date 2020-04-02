Scott Fitzgerald license suspended by BBBofC after arrest on suspicion of assault | Boxing news





Scott Fitzgerald was arrested Monday

The British Boxing Board of Control suspended the license of super light British champion Scott Fitzgerald after he was arrested on suspicion of assault.

%MINIFYHTML79bf1661e462f34a532560a654db466511% %MINIFYHTML79bf1661e462f34a532560a654db466512%

The undefeated 28-year-old, who claimed the British belt by defeating Ted Cheeseman in October, was rescued until May after being arrested on Monday.

The BBBofC has now taken disciplinary action against Fitzgerald, who has since referred to his arrest on Instagram.

A Lancashire police spokesman said Sky Sports: "A 28-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident at an address in Ryelands Crescent in Preston."

Fitzgerald defeated Ted Cheeseman to become British champion

Fitzgerald had been ordered to defend his British title against Liverpudlian James Metcalf, the Commonwealth champion.

Wrestler Preston was also expected to face Anthony Fowler again in a rematch after defeating his national rival on points last March.