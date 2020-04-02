Sara Bareilles is truly grateful to recover from the coronavirus

Sara Bareilles She is "truly grateful for every easy breath,quot; she can take as she recovers from the coronavirus.
On Thursday afternoon, the star turned to her Instagram story to reveal that she is recovering after being one of the many people who contracted COVID-19. However, she said: "I am fully recovered, just so you know."
With the past outbreak of illness, the singer said she is reflecting on the experience and looking at life in a different way. "I am really quiet right now and I will probably continue to be quiet. I just take all this in and have a lot of feelings like I do," she explains.
The 40-year-old woman is taking so much care of her physique Y mental health now that it's clean. She shared that she went to therapy this morning and was recording herself as she took her dog for a walk on the quiet streets of New York City.
"I'm just thinking of all the people who are going through this really difficult time and sending a lot of love," he continued. At the moment, numerous states and cities are under orders to stay home to contain the spread of the virus.
While you are still processing your disease, there is one thing that Waitress Stars knows for sure: "I am truly grateful for every easy breath and every day that I can walk."
She closed her video by sending "a lot of love,quot;.
Sara joins a long list of celebrities who have the virus and are in the process of recovery or who have already returned to good health. Tom HanksY Rita Wilson They were some of the first actors to contract the virus, but since then they have recovered their health and returned to Los Angeles from Australia, where they stayed and contracted the virus.
