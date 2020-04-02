Sara Bareilles & # 39; grateful for every easy breath & # 39; while recovering from coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML0fdc6f33ca3f21786c487ed1e38fb6ce11% %MINIFYHTML0fdc6f33ca3f21786c487ed1e38fb6ce12%

WENN / Avalon

The singer & # 39; Brave & # 39; He shares the shocking news that he has tested positive for COVID-19 through an Instagram Story post, but ensures that since then he has & # 39; fully recovered & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Sara Bareilles you are recovering from the coronavirus. Adding herself to a list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 amid the global pandemic, the "Brave" singer shared with her followers the things she is thankful for after shaking off the virus.

Sharing the shocking news, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter posted a series of videos on her Instagram id. "Hello friends," the recorded video began when he took a walk through New York City. "I just wanted to sign up. I'm really quiet right now and I'll probably continue to be quiet. I just take all this in and have a lot of feelings while doing it."

%MINIFYHTML0fdc6f33ca3f21786c487ed1e38fb6ce13% %MINIFYHTML0fdc6f33ca3f21786c487ed1e38fb6ce14%

"I had it, just so you know," the actor's partner Joe Tippett accepted. "I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I'm just thinking of all the people who are going through this really difficult time and sending a lot of love and just thanking every easy breath and every day I get to be walking. Lots of love guys." Then he urged fans to "take care of yourself."

%MINIFYHTML0fdc6f33ca3f21786c487ed1e38fb6ce15% %MINIFYHTML0fdc6f33ca3f21786c487ed1e38fb6ce16%

<br />

The hit "Love Song" did not share further details on how it contracted the virus or when it started experiencing symptoms, but it did post a cryptic message on its social media prior to this reveal. On Tuesday, March 31, she uploaded a photo of her cherry blossom capture. "Keep looking for what's beautiful in these dark corners …" the publication captioned.

<br />

While Sara has recovered from COVID-19, her "Waitress"co-star Nick Cordero You are currently battling a possible virus infection. Offering up-to-date information on his condition was his wife Amanda Kloots, who uploaded a photo of the Canadian actor and his heir, Elvis, a nine-month-old son, along with a message saying, "My sweet husband needs your prayers please."

"Nick has been sick for a while with what we were told last week that it was pneumonia," he continued. "Unfortunately we believe he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to find out if this is really COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so that his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best watch out ".