Samuel L. Jackson reads the new poem & # 39; Stay the F * ck At Home & # 39;

Samuel L. Jackson has used a new way to encourage his fans to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak: a new poem called "Stay the F * ck at Home,quot;.

Jackson read the poem about Jimmy Kimmel Live, which was broadcast through Kimmel's house, and said.

"Stay home. Corona is spreading, this shit is no joke," Jackson read. "It's not time to work or wander. The way you can fight is simple, folks, stay home. Now I'm not technically a doctor now. But motherfuckers listen to me when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F * cking Jackson, pleading with you: keep your butt at home. If you want things to return to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay still. * CK at home "

You can see the funny interpretation of Jackson's poem in the following video.