Samuel L. Jackson reads The Coronavirus Bedtime Story “Stay The F ** k Home”

Roommates, in case you need your daily reminder, Samuel L. Jackson is the gift that keeps on giving. As the nation continues to take refuge in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus so that we can all resume our normal lives, Samuel L. Jackson decided to read a modern version of the tale before bedtime with a message that we should all hear by now.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, and some estimates state that more than 100,000 Americans will die as a result of the disease when it's all over: Samuel L. Jackson has a very timely and incredibly hilarious vision of getting citizens Americans practice social distancing and in their words "keep the shit at home!"

In a recent episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live"Samuel L. appeared as a guest of his home theater. After a brief interview, he read a continuation of the children's book,quot;Fuck you to sleep ""One designed for the age of the coronavirus."

He read the book as only he could, saying the following:

"Keep the shit at home. Corona is spreading, this is not a joke. It is not time to work or wander. The way you can fight it is simple, my friends, stay in the damn home. Now I'm not technically a doctor. But motherfuckers listen to me when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam F ** king Jackson, begging you: Keep him like a ** at home. If you want things to go back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay home at home.

If anyone can communicate with stubborn people who refuse to stay home, it's definitely Samuel L. Jackson.

Roommates, what do you think about this?