Samuel L. Jackson curses with class as he urges people to stay home amid the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLcd9020e94ed81c270733a9fa117640b511% %MINIFYHTMLcd9020e94ed81c270733a9fa117640b512%

WENN

In a new episode of & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live & # 39 ;, the actor from & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He has a strong message about the practice of social distancing, saying: & # 39; stay home & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Samuel L. Jackson It has its own method of encouraging people to practice self-isolation in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Making an appearance in "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", he "Kingsman: The Secret Service"The actor showed how to curse with the class while asking fans to" stay home. "

On the Tuesday, March 31 episode of the ABC talk show, the 71-year-old Hollywood star read a follow-up to Adam Mansbach's children's book "Go the F ** k to Sleep." The book was titled "Stay the F ** k at Home" and was the adjustment to the current situation. "Stay at home at home. Corona is spreading, this is not a joke," he read.

%MINIFYHTMLcd9020e94ed81c270733a9fa117640b513% %MINIFYHTMLcd9020e94ed81c270733a9fa117640b514%

"It is not time to work or wander. The way you can fight is simple, friends, stay at home at home," continued the veteran actor. "Now I'm technically not a doctor. But mothers listen when I read a poem. So here I am, Sam Fuck Jackson, begging you: keep your a ** at home. If you want things to go back to normal, don't panic. Just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay home at home. "

%MINIFYHTMLcd9020e94ed81c270733a9fa117640b515% %MINIFYHTMLcd9020e94ed81c270733a9fa117640b516%

Saying to "motherf **** r" that this is not "betting time," the actor who played Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe films continued, "Just stay in the shit at home. As if your name is Trenton Quarantino. " He emphasized that people could still "use the motherf ***** g app on their phone" to "see their friends". In addition, he recalled that they could only leave their home if "they simply ran out of groceries."

<br />

Thanking those staying home "for doing their part to flatten the curve," Jackson couldn't help but notice that "that's steep." He ended his expletive poem saying, "And now that you're home, please feel free. Fuck you to sleep!"

This was not the first time that Jackson used "Go the F ** k to Sleep" to raise awareness of serious problems. In 2012, he also altered the words in the book to support former President Barack Obama in his video campaign. "Sorry, my friends, but there is no time to snore," he said. "A millionaire out of touch has just declared a war. In schools, the environment, unions, fair wages."

<br />

"We are all alone if Romney has his way," he continued. "And it's against safety nets, if you fall, bad luck. So I suggest you wake up to hell."