Sam Neill touched but heartbroken by responses to his effort to entertain amid the coronavirus crisis

The star of 'Jurassic Park' He has used his ducks and ukulele as a pet to share messages of hope, poetry, and social distance advice on social media videos recorded on his farm in Otago, New Zealand.

Star of the "Jurassic Park" Sam Neill He has been shaken by the response to his attempts to spread joy on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 72-year-old actor and his pet ducks have become unlikely stars of the global health crisis by singing, playing the ukulele and sharing messages of hope, poetry, and social distance advice in Twitter and Instagram videos recorded on his farm in Otago, New Zealand.

Speaking to Stuff.co.nz, the Kiwi star says he has been "touched" by how fans have reacted to his online jokes.

"There is so much doom and misery around," he explains. "Someone who is a little cheery is a comic relief. I suppose I am like the guardian of the Scottish play. Many of the responses I have received have moved me and also broken my heart."

By revealing how recording the videos is helping him overcome self-isolation, he adds, "I really don't know what I'm doing." He says, "I just rip things out of the air."

"And it really comes from me just for being locked up for a while, and that will continue. (I'm) thinking about possible things to do myself and finding things that I've put aside for a rainy day. Well, it's a rainy day."

In fact, despite gaining acclaim in a number of Hollywood movies, such as "The Piano," "Bicentennial Man" and "Jurassic Park," the star also feels she has found her calling as an online comic.

"I don't consider myself a serious actor," he adds. "Look, who knows why I wasn't good at it? I'm getting a little better, I like to think … I just like to make people feel a little better for a few seconds."