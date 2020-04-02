Sailor Brinkley Cook fights back after being hated for wearing the protective gear doctors really need!

People were not too happy to see Sailor Brinkley-Cook wearing face protection gear in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic despite many doctors needing them much more than she did. However, it turns out that there is a very good explanation as to why you have it and why you have been using it.

Sailor has been receiving hate messages for this and it seems she decided enough is enough!

The star explained her side of things as she begged people to stop with hate messages.

Well maybe after reading your very well discussed defense you will realize your mistake and not only stop but also apologize. No? Is it too much to expect from social media users?

Only time will tell! For now, all Sailor could do was fend off the people who attacked her for wearing protective clothing amid the pandemic that had gripped the world.

Not only is he not harming anyone by having it, but he also assured people that he has done his part by donating daily and more!

Also, if you wear protective gear, that also means protecting others in case you have COVID-19 and don't know it.

Obviously, by using it, you can avoid passing the virus on to people at higher risk than herself. So why do people complain?

In her IG story that followed paparazzi photos of her and her boyfriend wearing the masks during a supply trip, she wrote: & # 39; To everyone who approaches (very angry) about me having a mask … My mother (Christie Brinkley) is an artist and does projects that require me to wear a mask in order to have them in her art studio. We did not buy them when we found out about the spread of COVID-19. She kept a mask for each of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals. "

Sailor continued: ‘She has continued to work to find supplies to help keep hospital workers safe. And he's also donating 30% of @bellissimaprosecco's products to protective gear. I have a mask. My boyfriend has a mask. And we are very grateful to have one and we are donating daily to organizations that help create masks. When we go to the grocery store or go for a walk, we use them so that God doesn't want it and we don't know that we don't pass it on to someone less capable of fighting it. "



