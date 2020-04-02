Sailor Brinkley-Cook applauds critics for wearing an N95 mask

TheImageDirect.com
Sailor Brinkley-Cook It has a message for those offended by your decision to wear a protective mask while in public.
The model and the 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley He was recently photographed picking up supplies in an N95 mask, a respiratory protection device that hospitals across the country are experiencing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. After receiving what she described as "hate messages," Sailor offered an explanation on Instagram.
"My mother is an artist and does projects that require me to wear a mask, so I had them hidden in her art studio. We didn't buy them when we found out about the spread of COVID-19. She had a mask for each one of our family and then donated the rest to local hospitals, "wrote Sailor.
She added: "I have a mask. My boyfriend has a mask. And we are VERY grateful to have one and we are donating daily to organizations that help create masks."
On Thursday, Sailor posted a longer video on her Instagram Stories that further details the criticism she has faced since then.
"I think it really sucks that people take the time out of their day to tell me that I am ugly, that I am fat, that I am useless, that I should get a job, that I am a waste of space, I am a shame. I have I've been getting a lot recently and I don't know if being locked up in their houses is making me really want to take down a 21-year-old, but I just have to say, get some humanity, you guys, "said the star.
"I am a person, I have feelings," Sailor told her followers. "I'm lucky because I dealt with this s – t all my life, so now I can understand that I feel more sorry for you than I hate myself."
Then he urged people to "do something good for the world," adding: "Why do you care about me and my life? It really isn't that interesting and it's a waste of time for you guys, because it won't hurt. I'm fine. I'm fine with myself. So stop. It's pretty loose. "
Later Sailor posted a selfie drinking what appeared to be a mimosa and captioned it: "It was a damn Motha DAY."
In fact it has.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
