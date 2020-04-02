Sailor Brinkley-Cook applauds critics for wearing an N95 mask

Sailor Brinkley-Cook It has a message for those offended by your decision to wear a protective mask while in public.

The model and the 21-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley He was recently photographed picking up supplies in an N95 mask, a respiratory protection device that hospitals across the country are experiencing shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic. After receiving what she described as "hate messages," Sailor offered an explanation on Instagram.

"My mother is an artist and does projects that require me to wear a mask, so I had them hidden in her art studio. We didn't buy them when we found out about the spread of COVID-19. She had a mask for each one of our family and then donated the rest to local hospitals, "wrote Sailor.

She added: "I have a mask. My boyfriend has a mask. And we are VERY grateful to have one and we are donating daily to organizations that help create masks."