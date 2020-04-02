Ryan Reynolds turns to alcohol during family quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown

The Merc with a Mouth cartoonist jokingly tells Stephen Colbert that he spends his days drinking while staying home with his wife and three children.

Ryan Reynolds he has joked that he has been "drinking mainly" to deal with life in the coronavirus blockade with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters.

The 43-year-old actor shares five-year-old James, three-year-old Inez and a third daughter born in 2019 with the former "Gossip Girl"Star. And dealing with self-isolation alongside his offspring has been so challenging that it has even led him to drink, the"dead Pool"Heartbreaker joked as he appeared through a video interview on"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"Wednesday night, April 1, 2020.

"We are studying a lot at home. We are lucky to have a small little garden, so we are learning a little bit about gardening. We are trying to make this an educational experience," Ryan replied. when asked how he manages, before laughing: "But I'm mainly drinking."

<br />

Ryan added to host Colbert that "he doesn't miss male company," despite being surrounded by girls. In fact, he is embracing the feminine activities his daughters enjoy and engaging himself.

"Really, most men tend to be the architects of someone's disappearance," he said. "So that's fine. I like being here with the girls. I like doing girls' things," he shared. "Like, I try not to push gender normative ideas into my kids when they're born, but each one as soon as they got off the ramp, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to wear hot pink all day." That's what I've been doing. This morning we made tissue paper dresses, which was fun for them. "