Ryan Reynolds appeared in the Wednesday home edition of The last show with Stephen Colbert and revealed how he distanced himself socially from his wife Blake Lively and her three children amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old actor said his daughters:James (5) Inez (3) and a third child whose name remains private (8 months): enjoys wearing dresses and wearing "hot pink all day,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML937cca2c2d8682942163cd5114a229f711% %MINIFYHTML937cca2c2d8682942163cd5114a229f712%

"So that's what I do," he said via video chat. "This morning, I made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."

He also said that he and the 32-year-old actress are "doing a lot of home schooling."

"We are lucky to have a small little garden," he added. "So, we're learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience, but I'm mainly drinking."

Furthermore, the dead Pool Star, who also owns a spirits company called Aviation American Gin, said that Gossip Girl schoolgirl plans to give her a haircut tomorrow.

"She has done this once before," he said. "It took two and a half hours. And then, in the end, it seemed like she had done everything using just a lighter. Or do you know those gloves that are made from sandpaper? It would have been a little faster if she had just worn it down, ( like) I had just rubbed my head until my hair disappeared. "