Ryan Reynolds jokes that he is "drinking primarily,quot; while in quarantine with his wife and three daughters

Ryan Reynolds is dealing with self-isolation to the best of his ability while at home with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters. the dead Pool star appeared via video chat on A late show with Stephen Colbert at home Wednesday night, and gave an insight into how he and Lively are managing life at home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are studying a lot at home," said the 43-year-old actor. “We are lucky to have a small little garden, so we are learning a little bit about gardening. We're trying to make this an educational experience, but I'm mainly drinking. "

I just got a voicemail … from actor Ryan Reynolds … to tell me he hopes he keeps me safe … and that I can have unlimited data with my quarantine phone plan … because it turns out that … owns my cell phone service provider. – Lindsay Katai (@lindsaykatai) March 30, 2020

Reynolds also revealed that she has made tissue paper dresses with her young daughters, saying she was not trying to push gender normative ideas into her sons. However, each of them "got off that ramp,quot; eager to wear dresses and hot pink all day.

Reynolds and Lively are the parents of James, 5, Inez, 3, and a third daughter who was born in 2019. However, the couple has not disclosed their name or date of birth.

Aviator Gin's owner also praised his mother-in-law, Elaine Lively, calling her a "lifeguard." Reynolds said it has been amazing having her with her family at home, and that she doesn't know it yet, but that it is "emergency food if this becomes real." Getting serious, Reynolds said it was great to have the help of Lively's mother.

Reynolds also jokingly made it clear that he "would not hesitate,quot; to eat his wife and daughters, if necessary to survive.

Reynolds and Lively have been incredibly generous during the COVID-19 pandemic, having donated $ 1 million to Feeding America and food banks in Canada. In his donation announcement, Reynolds wrote: "I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is a 'hole'.

The couple also made a personal donation of $ 100,000 to each of New York's four most affected hospitals: Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, and Northern Westchester.

When Blake Lively shared the news of the donations, he told his fans to stay connected amid the social estrangement with the Facetime and Skype videos. He also asked his fans to tell Ryan Reynolds that his mother-in-law's "emotional detachment,quot; is not a thing. He added that "nothing can save him."

Reynolds and Lively are also donating 30 percent of their Aviation Gin earnings to help waiters who are out of work right now. As it turns out, Reynolds also owns Mint Mobile, and sent an automated call to all of his customers to let them know they'd get unlimited free data until May 14.



